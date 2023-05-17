Andrade El Idolo and Miro featured for Collision launch

You've heard the news and it is official @AndradeElIdolo is BACK in @AEW and will appear on #AEWCollision on June 17th… only on pic.twitter.com/VzuugPGruy — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) May 17, 2023

The press release announcing the creation of the AEW Collision television show listed a few AEW stars who will be part of that show, including two who haven’t done much for the promotion lately.

Out of the names mentioned, the inclusion of Miro and Andrade El Idolo were the ones which stuck out the most.

Miro returned to Dynamite last week and was shown in a backstage segment walking into Tony Khan’s office, refusing to speak to Renee Paquette when he was questioned. He had been absent from AEW TV for eight months, reportedly refusing some creative plans in store for him which delayed his return.

Andrade has been out of action since September of last year, first getting suspended for a backstage altercation and then for suffering an injury. His last time in the ring was at All Out in the casino ladder match. He is one of the few who seemingly requested his release from the company following Triple H’s ascension to the WWE throne.

Samoa Joe, Thunder Rosa, and Powerhouse Hobbs are the others who were in the press release.