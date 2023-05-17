5/17/23 AEW Dynamite Recap

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Austin, Texas.

—

The AEW TNT Champion, Wardlow, makes his way to the ring. Wardlow says that Christian Cage has made a lot of promises that he wants to see him follow through with. Wardlow calls Cage out to spit in his face, and then Cage comes to the ring with Luchasaurus. Cage and Wardlow get face-to-face and argue, and then Wardlow grabs Cage around the throat. Luchasaurus delivers a few shots to Wardlow, but Wardlow fights him off and grabs Cage. Luchasaurus comes back, but Wardlow delivers a headbutt. Cage low-blows Wardlow and delivers right hands as Luchasaurus grabs a ladder. Cage grabs the ladder and hits Wardlow in the head with it. Cage props the ladder in the corner and Luchasaurus chokeslams Wardlow through it. Luchasaurus slams the ladder on the mat, and then Cage drops Wardlow onto it with the Killswitch.

—

Match #1 – Tag Team Match: Big Bill and Lee Moriarty vs. Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy

Cassidy and Moriarty start the match, and Moriarty applied a Full Nelson. Cassidy gets free and takes Moriarty down with a sunset flip. They exchange pin attempts for one and two counts, and then Moriarty slaps Cassidy in the face. Cassidy takes Moriarty right back down and Allin tags in. Bill tags in as well and they lock up. Bill tosses Allin across the ring, but Allin comes back and slaps him in the face. Allin sends Bill to the outside, but Moriarty comes in as Cassidy tags in. Moriarty gets sent to the floor, and then Cassidy and Allin dive onto Moriarty and Bill. Cassidy gets back into the ring as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Bill picks Cassidy up, but Cassidy counters with knee strikes. Allin makes the tag, but the referee didn’t see it and Bill suplexes Cassidy. Moriarty tags in and he and Bill double-team Cassidy. Cassidy gets free for a bit, but Moriarty cuts him off and goes for a suplex. Cassidy lands on his feet and shoves Moriarty into Bill. Allin tags in and delivers shots to Moriarty and Bill. Allin delivers Coffin Splashes to both in the corners, and then causes Bill to splash Moriarty. Bill comes back and goes for a choke slam, but Allin gets free. Allin kicks Moriarty in the head and comes off the ropes, but Bill drops him with a Bossman Slam. Bill goes for the cover, but Allin kicks out. Moriarty tags in, but Allin gets free of Bill and tags in Cassidy. Allin dropkicks Bill into the corner and Cassidy drops Bill with a DDT. Moriarty rolls up Cassidy for two, and then slams him down. Moriarty locks in the cross-face, but Cassidy rolls him up for two. They both go for clotheslines, and then Cassidy goes for Beach Break. Allin tags in as Moriarty blocks it. Allin and Cassidy put Moriarty up top and drop him with a double-suplex.

Bill comes back and drops Allin and Cassidy with a shot. Cassidy comes back with Stundog Millionaire, and then Allin drops Bill with Code Red. Allin shoves Moriarty into Cassidy, who delivers Beach Break. Cassidy drops Bill with the Orange Punch, and then Allin delivers the Coffin Drop to Moriarty. Allin picks Moriarty up, and then drops him with a side-headlock take over for the pin fall.

Winners: Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy

—

Alex Marvez stops The Young Bucks in the parking lot and asks them for an update on Kenny Omega. They say he is banged up physically and mentally, and then The Blackpool Combat Club show up. The Bucks try to use their luggage as weapons, but the BCC beat them down and slam them into cars. Jon Moxley says they are the only elite group in the business.

—

Renee Paquette is with Wardlow in the trainer’s room. Arn Anderson walks up and says he should have been out there. Wardlow says what Anderson saw was why he asked him to stay in the back. Anderson says Cage has been at this for a long time and asks Wardlow what he is prepared to do. Wardlow says if Cage wants to play with ladders, they can have a Ladder Match for the AEW TNT Championship at Double or Nothing.

—

Renee Paquette interviews Orange Cassidy. She brings up Kyle Fletcher wanting a shot at his AEW International Championship, and he says a lot of people want a shot. He tells anyone who wants a shot to talk to Tony Khan, and he will fight them all.

—

Match #2 – Singles Match: Sammy Guevara vs. Exodus Prime

Guevara delivers a knee strike, followed by the GTH, and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Sammy Guevara

-After the match, Guevara says he remembers wrestling on the indies in Texas. He says the fans have seen him make a lot of mistakes, but those mistakes have led him to the main event at Double or Nothing. Guevara says he has never listened to the naysayers, but he does listen to his heart. He says his heart is saying that he will be the next AEW World Champion.

—

A video package airs, covering the careers of Darby Allin, Jack Perry, MJF, and Sammy Guevara.

—

Footage of Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh, and Sonjay Dutt attacking FTR last week airs, and then Tony Schiavone invites them to the ring. As they are on the stage, FTR come out and Singh gets shoved off the stage and through a table. FTR beat down Dutt, Jarrett, and Lethal. Dax Harwood delivers shots to Lethal as Cash Wheeler beats Jarrett with a chair. Lethal gets sent over the timekeeper’s area and Jarrett gets thrown into the ring post. FTR get Jarrett in the ring and Wheeler delivers right hands. FTR set up for the Shatter Machine, but Karen Jarrett gets in the ring and low-blows Wheeler. Jeff delivers the Stroke to Harwood and Singh comes to the ring. Singh drops FTR with a double choke slam, and then Jarrett and Lethal hit FTR with guitars. Dutt and Karen hand the AEW World Tag Team Championship belts to Jeff and Lethal.

—

Renee Parquette interviews Darby Allin. She asks if his headlock take over was a message to MJF, and he says it absolutely was. Allin says the match at Double or Nothing is the biggest match of his career and it means the world to him. Sammy Guevara interrupts and says he isn’t laying down for MJF or making it easy for any of them at Double or Nothing. Guevara says one of the three of them needs to take the belt from MJF, and Allin says may the best man win as they share a fist bump.

—

Match #3 – Tag Team Match: Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. and Hikaru Shida vs. Ruby Soho and Toni Storm (w/Saraya)

Soho and Storm attack Baker and Shida as the bell rings. Baker gets sent to the outside, but Shinda comes back and drops Storm with a hurricanrana. Shida slams Soho into Storm, and then delivers shots to Soho in the corner. Shida drops Soho with a missile dropkick, but Soho comes back with a knee strike. Soho slams Shida into the corner and Storm tags in. Storm stomps on Shida, but Shida comes back with forearm shots. Shida delivers an enzuigiri and Baker tags in. Baker delivers forearm shots and follows with a rolling elbow. Baker drops Storm with a neck-breaker and goes for the cover, but Storm kicks out. Saraya trips Baker up and pulls her to the apron, and then Storm sends Baker to the floor with a Hip Attack. Saraya delivers shots on the outside as Storm sends Shida to the floor. Storm slams Baker into the barricade and then tosses her back into the ring as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Baker drops Storm with a neck-breaker. Shida tags in, as does Soho. They exchange elbow strikes and Shida gains the advantage. Shida delivers an elbow to Storm, and then one to Saraya as well. Shida dives onto all three Outcasts on the floor, and then delivers a knee strike to Soho in the ring. Shida goes for the cover, but Soho kicks out. Shida kicks Storm in the head and then drops Soho with a Falcon Arrow. Shida goes for the cover, but Soho kicks out. Baker tags in and drops Soho with a butterfly suplex. Shida delivers a Meteora to Soho and Baker goes for the cover, but Storm breaks it up. Baker drops Soho and Storm and goes for the cover on Soho, but Soho kicks out. Baker goes for the Lockjaw, but Soho rolls through and gets a two count. Soho delivers No Future to Baker, but Baker comes back and sends Soho to the outside. Storm tags in, but Baker drops her with a Slingblade. Saraya gets on the apron to distract Baker, and then Soho gives the spray paint to Storm. Storm sprays the paint in Baker’s face and delivers Storm Zero for the pin fall.

Winners: Ruby Soho and Toni Storm

—

Renee Paquette interviews Orange Cassidy again. She informs him that 20 guys talked to Tony Khan, and Cassidy says he will fight them all in the Blackjack Battle Royale at Double or Nothing.

—

Tony Khan has a pre-recorded statement. He says today has been one of the biggest days in the history of AEW, and brings up AEW Collision, which will debut on Saturday, June 17th. He says he will announce the location for the debut next week.

—

Match #4 – Falls Count Anywhere Match: Chris Jericho vs. Roderick Strong

Adam Cole and The Jericho Appreciation Society are banned from the arena

Strong attacks Jericho in the corner and delivers a knee strike. Strong delivers running elbow strikes and chops him around the ring. Jericho comes back and they exchange chops. Strong drops Jericho with a dropkick and then slams him to the mat. Strong goes for the cover, but Jericho kicks out. They exchange chops, but Jericho clotheslines Strong to the outside. Jericho goes to the apron, but Strong cuts him off and slams him back-first onto the apron. Strong goes for the cover on the floor, but Jericho kicks out. They exchange shots on the outside, and then Jericho slams Strong into the timekeeper’s table. Jericho gets Strong back into the ring and kicks him in the midsection. Jericho delivers shots in the corner and goes for the Codebreaker, but Strong catches him. Jericho counters right back and applies the Walls of Jericho. Strong makes it to the ropes and Jericho lets him go as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Jericho and Strong are brawling in the crowd. Strong slams Jericho on the handrail and goes for the cover, but Jericho kicks out. They fight into the concourse area, and then Jericho suplexes Strong through a table. Jericho goes for the cover, but Strong kicks out. Strong comes back with a body shot and back drops Jericho onto a counter. They exchange shots and Jericho slams a stanchion into Strong against the wall. They fight into the stairwell, and then Strong tosses Jericho onto a platform. They exchange shots and Jericho drops Strong with a running forearm. Jericho goes for the cover, but Strong kicks out. They fight back into the concourse and then fight outside of the arena. Adam Cole appears behind Jericho and beats him down. Cole tosses Jericho into a garden and delivers the Boom. Strong delivers a knee strike and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Roderick Strong

—

Match #5 – Singles Match: Jack Perry vs. Rush (w/Jose the Assistant)

Perry goes for a handshake, but Rush kicks his hand away. Rush takes Perry to the outside and slams him into the barricade a few times. Rush delivers a body shot and slams Perry into the barricade again. Jose drops a cable at ringside as Rush continues to slam Perry’s head into the barricade. Rush delivers a headbutt and slams Perry into the barricade again. Perry has been busted open as Rush continues to slam him into the barricade over and over again. Rush gets back into the ring and poses as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Perry delivers a few chops in the ring. Perry goes for a clothesline, but Rush isn’t fazed and delivers a headbutt. Perry comes back with a few right hands and a kick to the midsection, but Rush delivers a knee strike. Perry comes back with a dropkick and charges, but Rush delivers a thrust kick. Rush goes up top, but Perry cuts him off and delivers right hands. They exchange chops, and then Perry delivers a few headbutts and drops Rush with a hurricanrana. Jose grabs Perry’s ankle and Rush goes after him, but Perry ducks under and locks in the Snare Trap. Rush makes it to the ropes as Jose pushes the bottom rope to him. They go to the apron and exchange chops. Rush kicks Perry in the face and sends him to the floor with an over-head suplex. Rush tosses Perry back into the ring and stands on his chest for the cover, but Perry kicks out at two. Perry comes back with a shot, but Rush delivers an elbow strike. Rush stomps on Perry in the corner and follows with a right hand. Rush gets in the referee’s face after the referee pulled him away from Perry, and then Perry gets a roll-up with a handful of trunks for the pin fall.

Winner: Jack Perry

-After the match, Preston Vance comes to the ring and he, Rush, and Jose triple-team Perry. Darby Allin rushes out tries to make the save, but they wrap the cable around his and Perry’s throats and choke them out. Sammy Guevara rushes out to even the sides. Guevara and Allin drop Vance with a double dropkick and stare each other down. All three men back into a corner and stare down.

—

Renee Paquette interviews the AEW World Champion, MJF. She asks him how he is feeling about the match at Double or Nothing, but he slaps the microphone out of her hand and walks away.

—

Renee Paquette interviews Toni Storm. Paquette says Storm has four wins in the last five days, and Storm says she doesn’t see Jamie Hayter doing that. Storm says she is not the same as before, and she challenges Hayter to a match for the AEW Women’s World Championship at Double or Nothing.

—

Match #6 – Singles Match: Jay White (w/Juice Robinson) vs. Ricky Starks

White goes to the outside immediately, but comes right back in. Starks backs him into the corner and stomps him down. White goes to the floor again, but Starks follows him out. White delivers a shot to the midsection, but Starks backs him into the barricade. Starks delivers a chop and gets White back into the ring. White kicks Starks in the midsection and delivers an uppercut. White guillotines Starks on the top rope and goes for the cover, but Starks kicks out. White chops Starks into the corner, but Starks comes back with a back body drop. White goes to the floor again, but Starks follows him out. White delivers a chop and slams Starks into the apron a few times. White delivers another chop, but Starks comes back and slams him into the apron. Starks delivers right hands, but Robinson distracts him and White slams him onto the apron and gets back into the ring as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Starks chops White in the corner and delivers right hands. Starks stomps White down, but White comes back with a knee strike. Starks comes back with a clothesline and a Manhattan Drop. Starks kicks White in the face and delivers a back elbow. Starks delivers an over-head suplex and follows with a DDT. Starks goes for the cover, but White kicks out. Starks delivers shots to White’s back, but White comes back with a quick shot and a DDT. White delivers an uppercut in the corner and drapes Starks over the top rope. Starks comes back with an elbow shot, but White slams him down. White goes for the cover, but Starks kicks out. White sets up for the Bladerunner, but Starks back him against the ropes with back elbows. White dumps Starks to the floor and brings him right back in. Starks gets a roll-up for a two count, but White delivers a chop. Starks comes back with a swinging neck-breaker and follows with a Falcon Arrow. Starks goes for the cover, but White kicks out. Starks sets up for Rochambeau, but White gets free. Starks runs the ropes, but Robinson trips him up. White goes for the Bladerunner, but Starks counters with a roll-up for two.

Starks hits the Spear and picks White up, but White gouges his eyes. Robinson swings a chair, but Starks ducks and hits Robinson with it. Starks hits White with a chair a few times and the referee calls for the bell.

Winner via disqualification: Jay White

-After the match, White and Robinson escape the ring as Starks sits down in the chair.

—

Announced for this Friday’s Rampage, which will air live nation-wide at 6:30 PM EST:

-AEW TBS Championship Open Challenge

-Daddy Ass and The Acclaimed vs. The Varsity Athletes

-Best Friends vs. The Blackpool Combat Club

-Bishop Kaun vs. Dustin Rhodes

-We will hear from The Hardys

Announced for next Wednesday’s Dynamite:

-ROH World Tag Team Championship Match: The Lucha Brothers (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta

—

Tony Schiavone is in the ring, and he introduces Don Callis. Callis comes to the ring as security lines the entrance ramp. Callis says everyone wants to know why he did what he did to Kenny Omega last week, but instead he is going to talk about what Omega has done to him. Callis says he is the real victim in all of this, and brings up all of the things that he did for Omega. Callis says without him, there is no Omega. Omega’s music hits and he comes to the stage. The security guys walk toward him, but he beats them down. The Blackpool Combat Club come to the ramp and beat down Omega. The BCC join Callis in the ring and Jon Moxley says the war is already over. Moxley says Omega and his friends can’t touch them and never could. Moxley tells Omega to stay down and says they are the elite. The Young Bucks’ music hits, and they join Omega on the ramp with a bunch of weapons. Adam Page’s music hits and he joins them on the stage. Omega hands him a barbed wire broom and The Elite charge the ring. They beat down The BCC with the weapons, and then Yuta is left alone with Omega and The Bucks in the ring. The Bucks deliver the BTE Trigger, and then Page comes back and delivers the Buckshot Lariat. The BCC save Yuta and Page grabs a mic. Page says they are the heart, soul, and spirit of AEW, and they are The Elite. Page tells The BCC to run and hide while they can, because at Double or Nothing it will be The Blackpool Combat Club versus The Elite in Anarchy in the Arena.