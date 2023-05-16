WWE Smackdown rating/viewership for last week

Friday’s live post-Backlash edition of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.149 million viewers on FOX, according to Nielsen, via Showbuzz Daily.

This final number is up 4.37% from the previous week’s final viewership of 2.059 million viewers for the post-Draft and Backlash go-home show.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.56 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 7.69% from the previous week’s 0.52 rating. This past week’s 0.56 key demo rating represents 731,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 7.82% from the 678,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.52 key demo rating drew, according to Wrestlenomics.

SmackDown ranked #1 in ratings for the key 18-49 demographic on network TV, even with the previous week’s #1 ranking. SmackDown ranked #2 in the 18-34 demo this week, down from the previous week’s #1 ranking. SmackDown ranked #1 in the 25-54 demo, even with the previous week’s #1 ranking. SmackDown came in at #6 for the night in viewership on network TV, up from the previous week’s #7 ranking. Blue Bloods on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 5.461 million viewers, also drawing a 0.28 key demo rating.

SmackDown drew the second-lowest total audience of the year so far, and the fourth-lowest key demo rating of the year so far. Friday’s show drew over the 2022 FOX average in viewership and the key demo rating. Friday’s SmackDown viewership was up 4.37% from the previous week, and the key demo rating was up 7.69% from the previous week.

Viewership for Friday’s SmackDown episode was up 13.52% from the same week in 2022, while Friday’s 18-49 key demo rating was up 40% from the same week in 2022. The 2022 show was the post-WrestleMania Backlash episode.

The NBA Playoffs game between the Warriors and the Lakers on ESPN at 10:18pm topped the day on the Cable Top 150 with a 3.15 key demo rating. The Warriors vs. Lakers NBA game also topped the day on cable in viewership with 8.640 million viewers.

Friday’s live post-Backlash edition of SmackDown aired from the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee, with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – WWE Backlash fallout, the post-Draft roster officially going into effect, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns making his first appearance since RAW After WrestleMania, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defending against Bayley and Dakota Kai, a WWE World Heavyweight Title Tournament First Round Triple Threat with Edge vs. Rey Mysterio vs. AJ Styles, and a WWE World Heavyweight Title Tournament First Round Triple Threat with Sheamus vs. Bobby Lashley vs. WWE United States Champion Austin Theory. The main event ended up being Styles vs. Lashley.