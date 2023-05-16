Updated lineup for WWE Night of Champions

Mustafa Ali won the battle royal on this week’s Raw to advance to WWE Night of Champions to challenge GUNTHER for the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus was also confirmed for Night of Champions. They will sign the contract for the match next week.

WWE Night of Champions is scheduled for Saturday 5/27 at the SuperDome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Here is the updated lineup-

–WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins

–Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn (C) vs. Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa

–WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: GUNTHER (C) vs. Mustafa Ali

-Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

-Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus