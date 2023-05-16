Updated lineup for WWE Night of Champions

May 16, 2023 - by Staff

Photo Credit: WWE

Mustafa Ali won the battle royal on this week’s Raw to advance to WWE Night of Champions to challenge GUNTHER for the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus was also confirmed for Night of Champions. They will sign the contract for the match next week.

WWE Night of Champions is scheduled for Saturday 5/27 at the SuperDome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Here is the updated lineup-

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn (C) vs. Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: GUNTHER (C) vs. Mustafa Ali

-Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

-Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Diana Strong

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal