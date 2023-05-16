The Pat McAfee Show moving to ESPN

Pat McAfee is taking his show to ESPN.

As seen in the video below, McAfee announced today that The Pat McAfee Show is headed to ESPN this fall. The weekly three-hour show will air live on ESPN, ESPN+ and the ESPN YouTube channel at the same time. It was indicated that the ESPN weekday will begin with Get Up at 8am, then go to First Take at 10am, and then The Pat McAfee Show at 12 noon. McAfee’s show currently airs from 12-3pm ET each day, Monday – Friday.

McAfee will earn more than $10 million per year from ESPN, according to Joe Pompliano. It was recently reported that McAfee was in talks with potential partners, and expected to sign with ESPN. The exact amount of money McAfee is earning in the new deal is not yet known, but it was expected to be in the eight-figures-per-year range, and it was said that the money may be less than the $30 million-plus-per-year FanDuel deal he is walking away from. McAfee is currently in the second year of his four year, $120+ million FanDuel deal.

McAfee revealed that his “#UpToSomethingSZN” endd with 4 significant offers from 4 great platforms/networks, represented by fantastic human beings who he is honored to have talked with. McAfee noted that he represented himself in the talks, and discovered that network executives view his show as the future of daily sports talk, and he sees that as a really cool thing. McAfee said a few years back he couldn’t even get a meeting with the network executives but now they see his show as “the tip of the spear” of what sports media needs to be in its next chapter.

McAfee reiterated that nothing will change with the actual content of the show. He said one of the first points of all negotiations was that he did not want to “change a damn thing.” McAfee said he still has full creative control over the show as it didn’t make much sens for ESPN to license the show and then change it, or for him to take his show somewhere and change it. McAfee said he had talks with ESPN President Jimmy Pitaro about what the network could look like in the future. He added that The Pat McAfee Show will not lose its soul, they will feature all the same segments, with just a bit more reach and access that comes with partnering with the worldwide leader in sports.

McAfee also thanked Pitaro, ESPN President of Content Burke Magnus, and Disney CEO Bob Iger, for blessing the show with the opportunity to be a part of the next chapter of the ESPN family. McAfee said they will not take the opportunity lightly, and will work their asses off to make sure this is a success, not only because of the faith that Pitaro, Magnus and Iger have in them, but so that shows like The Pat McAfee Show can see the same opportunities in the future. It was said that ESPN will still have serious debates and riveting analysis, but all parties involved agrees that the time has come for a bunch of sports stooges in a Thunderdome in Indiana to sprinkle in some fun and celebration of sport as well.

McAfee also insisted that the show would remain on YouTube. He said he would not agree to a deal if he couldn’t continue to hang out with the YouTube community. The video below included previous comments about how the show will always remain free on YouTube, and always exist on YouTube. This was a sticking point in talks with some of the networks. McAfee joked that the show will now be on in every airport, cafe, restaurant and house that comes with the incomparable power of ESPN and out of respect for that, they won’t be saying “fuck” nearly as much, but every other word is good to go.

McAfee gave major credit to his fans and his crew. He said he’s honored that what was created by his friends, fans and himself, has been studied, accepted and seemingly appreciated by these multi-billion dollar networks. He promised to provide more answers soon, and called on everyone to continue to do “some historic shit together” this fall, and to change the game forever. McAfee reiterated how grateful he is and how this couldn’t happen without his fans and crew.

McAfee, who recently became a father, has been on hiatus from his full-time WWE SmackDown commentary role since being hired for ESPN College GameDay last September, but he’s made surprise appearances at the 2023 Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 39, where he defeated The Miz in an impromptu match on Night 1. McAfee addressed his WWE future back in March, as noted here.

It remains to be seen what the new ESPN deal means for McAfee’s WWE future. WWE announced on July 7, 2022 that McAfee signed a multi-year contract extension.