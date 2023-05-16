Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler return, attack Raquel Rodriguez

A seemingly fully-healed Ronda Rousey and her tag team partner Shayna Baszler returned on Raw last night, attacking Raquel Rodriguez.

Rodriguez was set to defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles with Liv Morgan against Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville but Morgan was injured and not cleared to compete. Instead, Rodriguez took on Green in a one-on-one match, which she won.

As Rodriguez celebrated at the top of the stage, Rousey came in flying, followed by Baszler. The pair beat down the champion and told her that they would continue their beatings every week until they get their title match, with or without her partner.

Rousey had a fractured arm and was very limited in her appearances for the past few months. She did participate at WrestleMania in the fatal four-way tag team match and submitted Shotzi with an armbar, the only thing she did in the match.