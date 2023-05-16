LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE NXT

– Tonight’s WWE NXT opens up on the USA Network, live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

NXT Women’s Title Tournament: Fallon Henley vs. Cora Jade

We go right to the ring for tonight’s opener and out comes Cora Jade for the NXT Women’s Title Tournament quarterfinals. We get a pre-recorded promo with Jade talking about how she’s the best of the best, with a warning for her opponent. We see the tournament brackets. Out next comes Fallon Henley as Alicia Taylor does the introductions. Fallon calls herself the top shelf of NXT in her pre-recorded promo. The winner will face Lyra Valkyria in the semifinals.

The bell rings and they lock up, going from corner to corner. Henley unloads and mounts offense to a pop. Henley slides in with a big right hand. Jade stalls some to boos but Henley decks her and hits a suplex for a 2 count.

Jade side-steps in the corner and hits high knee strikes. Jade focuses on the hurt leg now, covering for 2. Jade runs and dropkicks Henley while she’s stuck in the ropes. Fallon kicks out at 2.

We see the women’s locker room watching backstage as Jade focuses on the hurt knee. Fallon fights back with big strikes and a takedown. Fallon with more offense as we see the vacant NXT Women’s Title belt on display at ringside. More back and forth between the two. Jade with a DDT for 2.

Fallon fights back and hits a Shining Wizard but Jade rolls out to avoid the pin. Fallon’s leg is hurting and she stalls at ringside in looking at the title. Jade chops Fallon down as she comes back in. Jade with the double underhook DDT for the pin to win and advance.

Winner: Cora Jade

– After the match, Jade stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Lyra and Jade face off at the title now.

– We go backstage to Kiana James and Thea Hail having words as the other female Superstars look on. Hail wants to show James she belonged in the tournament. James says it sounds like a night off, and asks if she needs a permission slip. Hail asks Duke Hudson if she can have the match and he doesn’t care.

– Tyler Bate and NXT North American Champion Wes Lee are backstage in a hazy meditation session. Lee is all for this but it’s time to… The Dyad suddenly attacks and destroys Bate and Lee. Joe Gacy kneels down and grabs Lee, and says this charade of a friendship is based on lies so eventually it will burn out. Lee reaches for Gacy but Gacy slams his head back into a locker. We go to commercial.

– Back from a break and we see NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams arriving to the venue. They march right in, stopping to look back at Drew Gulak and Charlie Dempsey, who are talking to a referee.

The music hits and out comes Trick and Hayes. We briefly see what happened last week with Bron Breakker. Hayes says his boy defended his honor last week, and Bron then sent a message, so message received. Hayes knows this is a different Breakker, but he’s also different. Hayes says at Battleground we will be in his backyard and they don’t bark, they bite.

Trick and Hayes call Breakker to the ring but the music hits and out comes Gulak and Dempsey instead. Gulak says their childish sit-in has gone on for too long. Gulak says they can’t disrespect them, no matter how angry they are at Bron. Dempsey says they stormed right past he and Gulak when they entered the building, right as they were finding out about their nixed tag team match for tonight. The two teams have words now. Trick suggests a match for tonight. Gulak and Dempsey hesitate, but then attack with cheap shots. The teams brawl now but Trick and Hayes get the upperhand, clearing the ring. They face off as Vic wonders if the match will be made official.

– We go to a Dijak vignette. He’s sitting at his table, saying last week Ilja Dragunov found out that he is the judge, jury and executioner of NXT. Ilja walks up to interrupt, saying Dijak is obsessed with the idea of breaking him, but he’s invincible and unbreakable. Dijak says Ilja seems to enjoy pain, and he enjoys inflicting it. Ilja says pain is inevitable, suffering is optional. Dijak says there’s not a man alive he can’t break. Ilja invites him to try. They face off to end the vignette.

The Dyad vs. The Creed Brothers

We go back to the ring and out comes The Diamond Mine – Brutus Creed and Julius Creed of The Creed Brothers with Ivy Nile. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see a mystery woman attacking Dani Palmer from behind at a weekend NXT live event. We go back to the ring and out comes The Schism – The Dyad’s Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid with Ava. The bell rings and Fowler goes at it with Julius, trading holds. They come to a stalemate but Julius gets the upperhand. We get a big dropkick and they run the ropes.

Brutus tags in and flattens Fowler. Fowler turns it around and in comes Reid with the double team. Reid grounds Brutus now as fans rally. Brutus fights up and out, dropping Reid with a big right. Brutus with a long vertical suplex now. Julius tags in and takes over, finally bringing Reid to the mat in the vertical suplex.

Reid with a back elbow to fight Julius off. Fowler comes back in and goes for a suplex but Julius hits a long vertical suplex of his own. Brutus tags in and takes over his brother’s suplex, but can’t get Fowler all the way back up. Julius comes back in and finishes the suplex but Fowler kicks out at 2.

Fowler cuts Julius off and in comes Reid for the double team. Reid dropkicks Brutus off the apron, then they hit the enziguri Flatliner combo on Julius. Reid takes Julius down into the Koji Clutch. Julius fades in the hold while Fowler gets a few kicks in. Julius finally powers Reid up into a powerbomb, then falls onto him for a close 2 count. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Reid has Julius grounded in a headlock as the others rally. Reid breaks to work Julius over some more, then puts the headlock back on. Julius walks with Reid on his back but Reid stops him. Julius with a slingshot suplex. Fowler tags in to stop Julius from tagging, bu\t he leaps and in comes Brutus off the top.

Brutus smashes Reid to the floor, then lands on his feet as Fowler tries for a German suplex. Brutus with the big smash forearms to Fowler as fans cheer, and again. Brutus goes on and hits a big Musclebuster to Fowler for a close 2 count in the middle of the ring.

Brutus is distracted by Reid, allowing Fowler to hit a jawbreaker. Brutus fights off the double team and pins both opponents at once with a Northern Lights suplex, but they kick out. Reid charges but Brutus knocks him out of the air. Brutus and Fowler trade big lefts and rights in the middle of the ring now. They both go down to a “NXT!” chant now. Julius and Reid both go up in opposite corners, then both hit 450 Splashes on their opponents for a huge pop.

Reid and Julius unload on each other now, despite not being legal. Julius with a big clothesline but Reid blocks the powerbomb with a DDT to a “this is awesome!” chant. They go on and now Ava tries to slam Ivy at ringside but Ivy counters and grabs her for the Dragon Sleeper to a pop. Brutus ends up hitting a cannonball off the apron to Fowler. Julius hits the rolling DVD and the sliding lariat for the pin on Reid to win.

Winners: The Creed Brothers

– After the match, The Diamond Mine stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. The Schism looks on from the entrance-way as The Diamond Mine celebrates.

– We see footage of Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo at dinner the night before. Tony talks about their title shot from NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus. Stacks gets up to take a phone call when two cops, out of uniform, approached Tony to talk. He told them he’s already paid them off but they insist he comes in for some questioning about criminal acts he may have been involved in. Tony gets up and says this better be legit because he’s missing his meal. Stacks comes back and the waitress informs him the police escorted Tony away. Stacks is surprised at this. He makes a phone call and walks off. We go back to ringside as The Creed Brothers interrupt the announcers and challenge Gallus for Battleground since it looks like they no longer have opponents. Julius Creed tells Gallus they’re calling so pick up the phone.

– We see Noam Dar walking backstage with his Heritage Cup. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and NXT UK Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar is in the ring for the main brand debut of his Supernova Sessions talk show. Dar gives an introduction to the show and why it’s the best in all of WWE. He insults his guest some, then introduces Dragon Lee to a pop.

Dar pulls out a “Spanish Made Easy” book to boos but Lee says he speaks English better than Dar. Dar begins insulting Lee, saying his life is unremarkable. Lee is glad to be here among everyone, but Dar as he does not show respect. Lee talks about coming from a respectful family. Dar doesn’t want to talk about Lee’s family. Dar goes on about Lee being an international champion, and almost insults Mexico but Lee tells him to be careful. Lee goes on about how he feels about his country. Dar says the passion Lee has for his country is the passion he has for his Cup. Dar asks Lee how it feels knowing this is as close as he will ever get to the Cup? Lee asks if Dar wants to defend the Cup. They argue and Dar goes over what it takes to compete in a Heritage Cup match, saying Lee can’t cut it.

Nathan Frazer interrupts and is here to expose Dar. He says the Cup has to be defended like every other title in WWE. Frazer defends Lee and says we’d love to see him challenge Dar for the Cup in this country. They propose a match for NXT Battleground. Frazer says if Dar loses the Cup at Battleground, he can always call Alicia Fox to see if she will take him back. Dar goes on and agrees to the match against Lee at Battleground, saying we will see why he’s the best at this and for Frazer interrupting tonight, he will get his ass kicked next week but in a non-title match because that’s all he and these people deserve. Dar says thank you, bye-bye, play that funky music, check please! Fans boo.

– We get another vignette with Dijak and Ilja Dragunov. Dijak has been beating on Ilja. He asks if that’s enough but Ilja says not even close.

– Back from a commercial and McKenzie Mitchell is in the back with Jacy Jayne, asking about her match with a former champion tonight. Jayne says she’s not confident at all and wonders why this match is happening. She then laughs and says she needs better questions when she becomes champion. She says Perez’s time has come and gone, and tonight when she beats Perez, she will go to the finals where she wanted to face Gigi Dolin in the first place. Jayne goes on insulting Dolin and calls her a loser, while she’s a winner. Jayne will picture Dolin’s face while she kicks Perez’s face in tonight, then goes on to become the new champion.

NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams vs. Drew Gulak

We go back to the ring and out comes NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams. Drew Gulak and Charlie Dempsey are also out. Trick and Dempsey go at it now with big shots.

Hayes and Gulak tag in to “Melo!” chants. Hayes’ ribs are taped up and Gulak focuses on this area. Hayes turns it around and takes Gulak down by his arm. Gulak blocks a spin kick and they run the ropes. Gulak rolls Hayes up for 2. Gulak controls Hayes by his arm now. Dempsey tags in for the double team shots to the face. Dempsey covers for 2. Hayes and Dempsey tangle now, trading counters and holds.

Dempsey kicks out at 2, then tries for a Boston Crab but can’t hit it. Trick tags in for the double team. Trick with a big flying clothesline for 2. Gulak drops Trick with a shot to the throat while the referee is distracted with Dempsey. Gulak tags back in to take over.

The referee orders Dempsey out and breaks up Gulak’s submission on Trick. Trick kicks out at 2. Dempsey tags back in for the double team, then hits two German suplexes. Trick kicks out at 2. Hayes rallies fans as Dempsey grounds Trick now. Trick kicks Dempsey away. Gulak and Hayes tag in, then go at it. Hayes gets the upperhand, then rocks Dempsey as he tags in.

Hayes with a big slam for 2 as Gulak breaks it up. Trick tags in with a big flying clothesline to Gulak for a pop. Trick and Dempsey go at it now. Trick with a big kick to stun Dempsey. Hayes tags in and goes to the top, then hits the Nothing But Net leg drop for the pin to win.

Winners: Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams

– After the match, Trick and Hayes stand tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Trick and Hayes take the mic to address Bron Breakker as he appears on the big screen. Bron taunts Hayes, asking how his ribs feel. Bron says Hayes will have to wait because he made a pit stop on the way to the arena. We see that Bron is in Hayes’ barbershop now, and everyone is looking afraid. Bron says he came to get a fresh cut before he shows up and finishes what he started last week.

– Thea Hail is backstage with Duke Hudson. She tries to get him fired up for her match but he forgets he gave her the OK. Duke gets on thee same page with Hail now and they head out. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Noam Dar walks up on Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson backstage. He asks how he was out there. Dar implies he goes way back with Legend but she says not so fast. They talk about all the WWE talk shows and Lash says the only one people should be discussing is the O.G. – Lashin’ Out with Lash Legend. Lash and Jakara walk off.

Kiana James vs. Thea Hail

We go back to the ring and Thea Hail is wrapping up her entrance with Duke Hudson as the Chase University student section looks on. Kiana James is out next.

Hail is fired up but James takes control early on. Hail takes her down and stomps on her back with a flurry of boots. We see an overwhelmed Duke at ringside as Vic talks about how he’s taken on so much with Andre Chase gone.

Hail unloads on James and celebrates some but James rocks her. Hail sends James to the floor and nails a big dive. Hail finally gets Duke up and active now as fans chant for Chase U. Hail tries to capitalize but James decks her and keeps control. James with a close 2 count. James drives knees into Hail now, beating her around the ring.