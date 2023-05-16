“Jungle Boy” Jack Perry excited for his future as a singles competitor in AEW

‘Jungle Boy’ Jack Perry opens up about his solo run in AEW.

The former tag team champion discussed this topic during a recent interview with WhatCulture Wrestling, where he acknowledged that prior to now he was always tied to someone else while competing for the company.

I don’t know, it’s an interesting time for me. Kind of since the beginning, I’ve always been tied to, first it was Luchasaurus and Marko as a team, and then even in this rivalry with Christian, I kind of had been tied to someone all the time.

Perry admits that it is a weird feeling to be on his own, but is excited about the opportunities that lie ahead of him.

This is the first time I’m kind of out on my own in the wilderness, which is weird. Four years in, it kind of feels like it’s staring all over. Here, [pulls out a picture of his Final Burial match with Christian Cage], closing the lid on that, that really kind of felt like closing a big chapter of my life, sort of. That was the beginning, I guess. Now we’re in the middle, so I don’t know. We’ll see what happens, but I’m excited.

Perry will challenge for the AEW world championship at Double or Nothing later this month.