John Cena on WrestleMania 39 match: “What I have is what you saw”

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, 16-time world champion John Cena talked about his WrestleMania 39 match against Austin Theory.

“I’m at a point where everything I have in comparison to the bar that’s been set, boy, what I have is what you saw at WrestleMania 39,” Cena said, addressing some online commentary that he “didn’t turn up” for the show.

Cena said that what we saw is what he feels confident that he can deliver and that’s okay for an appearance here and there, but not good enough for every day in WWE. He said his body cannot do it anymore and he doesn’t want to give fans a bad product.

“That’s not every day in sports entertainment. Sports entertainment has raised the bar and I’m humble enough to say that’s awesome because you’re supposed to leave it better than you found it,” Cena said.

Cena also spoke about his entrance with the Make-A-Wish Foundation kids and how awesome it was to give the kids the perspective of the ramp, looking out at a stadium filled to the rafters.

“It’s mythical having that WrestleMania entrance being able to do that for a group of people, like take as many as you can. I don’t care how thin my slice of the stage is. Let’s give that perspective to people who enjoy it and yeah, probably could use a little joy in their life,” Cena continued.

Cena also discussed Roman Reigns, who he described as the face of the franchise and the greatest of all time.

“I love that Roman Reigns did it his own way. He’s made himself exclusive and in doing so he’s brought like eight people with him,” Cena added. “He’s allowed the whole Bloodline to get over. With me, I could only help the person I was working with, when I was working with them.”