CM Punk returning news, WWE on A&E viewership, and a Britt Baker note

– Week 12 of the WWE block on A&E had a Macho Man-themed episode of Most Wanted Treasures and episode three of Stone Cold Takes on America.

Most Wanted Treasures did the best number this season so far with 394,000 viewers, up 11,000 viewers from last week’s broadcast. A 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demo placed the show #23 on the chart and that was up 0.03 from last week.

Stone Cold Takes on America was less popular, with 277,000 viewers tuning in, down 5,000 viewers from episode two. The show did a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demo, down 0.02, and was #52 on the chart.

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)

– Andrew Zarian reports CM Punk’s return to AEW is expected to be announced within the next couple of days.

– Britt Baker D.M.D (addressing the AEW locker room)

“Guys, we worked so hard together to get from one point to where we are now. Let’s keep growing, but we can’t do that if we’re all on different pages. Everyone needs to be working together. That’s with every company.”