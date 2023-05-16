AEW talent trademarks his name

AEW star Ricky Starks has officially trademarked his name.

The Absolute One applied to trademark “Ricky Starks” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for entertainment and merchandising purposes. The filing was made on May 11th through Starks’ company Dream Palace, as well as attorney Michael Dockins.

A full detailed summary can be found below.

IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Shirts; Socks; Bandanas; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts. FIRST USE: 20200918. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20200918

IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestlers and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling and sports entertainers in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes. FIRST USE: 20120000. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20120000