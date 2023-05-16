AEW Rampage rating/viewership for last week

Saturday’s taped edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 284,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 3.40% from the previous week’s taped episode, which drew 294,000 viewers in the Friday 6:30pm timeslot.

Rampage drew a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 key demographic on Saturday. This is down 22.22% from the previous week’s episode, which drew a 0.09 rating in the key demo. Saturday’s 0.07 key demo rating represents 91,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 22.22% from the 117,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.09 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Saturday’s Rampage ranked #46 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.07 key demo rating. This is down from the previous week’s #25 ranking.

Saturday’s Rampage ranked #78 in viewership for the night on cable. This is up from the previous week’s #85 ranking.

Rampage aired at 6:30pm due on Saturday to the NHL Playoffs this past week. Rampage drew the lowest total audience in show history, and the lowest key demo rating in show history, tied with the February 17 Slam Dunk episode. This week’s viewership and key demo rating were well below the 2022 averages. Saturday’s Rampage viewership was down 3.40% from the previous week’s episode, and the key demo rating was down 22.22% from the previous week.

This week’s Rampage viewership was down 16.47% from the same week in 2022. The key demo rating was down 41.66% from the previous year. The 2022 show a taped episode in the early 5:30pm timeslot.

The NHL Playoffs game between Dallas and Seattle on ESPN at 7pm topped the day on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.67 key demo rating. The Dallas vs. Seattle NHL game also topped the day on cable in viewership with 2.042 million viewers.

World News Tonight on ABC topped the day on network TV in viewership with an average of 3.789 million viewers, also drawing 0.29 key demo rating. Liga MX Soccer on Univision topped the day on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.45 rating, also drawing 1.107 million viewers.

Saturday’s AEW Rampage on TNT was taped earlier in the week from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI, with full spoilers and the following line-up advertised ahead of time – The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn vs. Kip Sabian, The Butcher and The Blade, a promo by The Gunns, Toni Storm vs. Allysin Kay, IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team and NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champion Kyle Fletcher vs. Action Andretti, an appearance by The Hardys and Isiah Kassidy, plus ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage and Swerve Strickland of The Mogul Embassy vs. The Dark Order’s John Silver and Alex Reynolds, which was the main event.