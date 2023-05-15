WWE absent from NBCUniversal upfront event in New York

In what could be an interesting tidbit, WWE was not featured during the NBC Universal upfront event held at the Radio City Music Hall in New York today.

The only time WWE was mentioned was in a video hyping the Peacock streaming service according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com.

Usually WWE Superstars are featured as part of the upfronts but no one from WWE was there this year.

The upfronts are events that networks use to sell advertising for the upcoming season and this was important because WWE’s deal with NBCUniversal for Raw and NXT expires at the end of this year although the company’s deal with Peacock still have a few more years to go.

NBC Universal, just like FOX, had a one month exclusivity in April to negotiate a new deal with WWE. WWE is looking to get at least 1.5x the amount of money they got last time around for their new round of television rights.