Video of MJF at Create-A-Pro Homecoming show

As noted, AEW World Champion MJF was booked for a special appearance at Saturday’s Create-A-Pro Homecoming event at All Sportz in Melville, New York on Long Island. He ended up wrestling a match on the show. The event will stream for free at 7pm ET on Tuesday via the Major Wrestling Figure Podcast Twitch channel, but full video can be seen below.

CAP talent “The Son of The Sun” Leo Sparrow, who was praised by the AEW World Champion as being a top up & coming wrestler, defeated CAP student Nick Robles, who was dressed like AEW’s Jungle Boy. After the match, Sparrow cut a heel promo and used MJF’s “I’m better than you, and you know it!” line, which brought MJF to the ringt to a big ovation from the hometown crowd.

MJF confronted Sparrow and cut a promo to set up an impromptu match, which saw MJF get the win. This was MJF’s first non-AEW match since Mance Warner defeated him in a Loser Leaves MLW Empty Arena match at the MLW Zero Hour taping on January 11, 2020. This was his first indie bout since losing to Josh Briggs at Beyond Wrestling’s All Hands On Deck show on September 22, 2019.

Before the match with Sparrow began, MJF addressed the “dirty rumor” that says he doesn’t like to wrestle that much.

“There’s a dirty rumor about me amongst professional wrestling fans,” MJF said. “People say I don’t like to wrestle too much… and, guys, that couldn’t be further from the truth. I love to wrestle, actually. The problem is, I don’t like to wrestle in front of disgusting poors in shitty states, in front of gross AEW fans. There’s only one place I like to wrestle, baby, and it’s the most magical place in the world known as Long Island.”

MJF also cut a post-match promo, which included praise for the Create-A-Pro owners, Brian Myers and AEW Vice President of Talent Development Pat Buck. MJF credited the Create-A-Pro Wrestling Academy for the success he’s found in pro wrestling.

You can see full video from MJF vs. Sparrow below, along with photos from the event:

