VICE media files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

VICE media has officially filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The move, filed at the Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, is part of a plan to engineer a sale to a group of lenders.

As expected, the company’s biggest creditor, Fortress Investment Group, will make up part of a new ownership. Also including Soros Fund Management and Monroe Capital, the lending consortium will invest around $225M as a credit bid for almost all of the company’s assets. The trio will also assume significant liabilities at closing.