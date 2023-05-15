“Superstar” Billy Graham on life support

WWE Hall of Famer “Superstar” Billy Graham is on life support, with his wife Valerie writing on Facebook this morning that doctors wanted to remove him from life support but she did not give them permission to do so.

Last week Graham underwent emergency surgery after an organ failure and infection.

“They did a nuclear test today that showed infection in the left hip and they said if we want to try and save his life they will have to go in and remove all of the old hardware and clean out the bone and surrounding tissue,” Valerie wrote on May 9. “It’s very extensive and you can imagine the risk involved.”

But things turned for the worse and the 79-year-old Graham took a turn for the worst.

“Please urgent prayers needed for my husband,” Valerie added today. “The doctors wanted to remove him from life support tonight, I refused. He’s a fighter and his will is strong even if his body isn’t. God is our hope.”

