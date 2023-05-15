Dave Bautista to star in new Lionsgate movie titled The Killer’s Game

Dave Bautista has booked another movie titled The Killer’s Game, an action comedy flick which Lionsgate has just purchased the worldwide rights for.

Directed by JJ Perry and based on Jay Bonansinga’s book, the movie follows a veteran assassin named Joe Flood, played by Bautista, who is diagnosed with a life-threatening illness and authorizes a kill on himself to avoid the pain that is destined to follow. The plot twist is that after he commissions the kill, he finds out that he was misdiagnosed and must then fend off the army of former colleagues trying to kill him.

The former World Heavyweight champion and future Hall of Famer will also be executive producer on the movie along with Jonathan Meisner. Scott Lambert, Jake Katofsky, and Vanessa Humphrey will serve as co-producers. Rand Ravich and Simon Kinberg wrote the film along with James Coyne who did rewrites.

Bautista is currently featured in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 where he plays the character of Drax the Destroyer.