AEW Rampage Airing At Different Times Over The Next Two Weeks

AEW is shifting times for their secondary program Rampage once again.

According to PW Insider, the May 19th episode of Rampage is currently scheduled to air at 6:30 pm EST/3:30 PST due to the NBA Playoffs on TNT. The following week, Rampage will air on Sunday, May 28th at 12 am EST following TNT’s coverage of the NBA Playoffs.

Rampage typically airs on Friday nights at 10 pm EST/7 pm PST. However, the program has not seen its regular time slot over the last month.