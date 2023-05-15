5/26 Smackdown to be taped

The WWE Night of Champions go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX will be a taped episode.

WWE is scheduled to shoot two SmackDown episodes this Friday at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina. Friday’s SmackDown episode will air on a slight tape delay, then the taping for May 26 will begin.

WWE is taping the May 26 episode due to the crews needing time to travel to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which is scheduled for Saturday, May 27.

An updated listing from the arena notes that new RAW Superstar Braun Strowman will be appearing. RAW’s Matt Riddle vs. WWE United States Champion Austin Theory is also advertised locally.