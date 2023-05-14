Thunder Rosa on Zelina Vega at Backlash: “Every time I watch it I cry”

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, former AEW Women’s champion Thunder Rosa said that she really cried when she saw Zelina Vega’s entrance at Backlash in Puerto Rico last week.

Born in Tijuana, the 36-year-old said that wrestling has been great in representation lately and it’s wonderful that certain individuals have been able to represent their countries and represent their culture in positive way.

“When Zelina Vega came out I really cried,” Rosa said. “It was such a beautiful moment.”

Rosa also remembered when she first met Vega during a STARDOM run in 2015 and she was struggling, but lat week it was full circle for her with her people in Puerto Rico.

“Even though she didn’t win the title, she won even more than that,” Rosa continued.

The former champ however admitted that while she has wrestled in Mexico many times over the years, she’s doubtful she would ever get the chance for such a powerful moment as Vega had in Puerto Rico.

“Every time I watch it I cry,” Rosa said. “I don’t know if I will ever get to do something as big as that.”