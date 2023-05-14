Photo: Hangman Adam Page returns with an eye patch
Hangman Adam Page returned to AEW last night at “House Rules” in Salem, Virginia wearing an eye patch.
Page has not wrestled since March 15,and on April 5 Dynamite a injury angle was set up when The Blackpool Combat Club attacked Page and used a screwdriver on his eye.
Last night Page returned and attacked Big Bill who refused to cancel his match with Page.
He’s back y’all 😭💜💜 #HangmanPage #PirateCowboy https://t.co/9hdzpcddAo
— Anxious Millennial Librarian 🟦🟧#TheEliteOrBust (@ThursdayNext121) May 14, 2023
Thank you Hangman Page for the pic!! Awesome show at #AEWHouseRules in Salem!! 🙂 pic.twitter.com/4LV4E77g44
— LeslieJ96 (@RealLeslieJ) May 14, 2023