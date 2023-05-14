Photo: Hangman Adam Page returns with an eye patch

May 14, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: AEW

Hangman Adam Page returned to AEW last night at “House Rules” in Salem, Virginia wearing an eye patch.

Page has not wrestled since March 15,and on April 5 Dynamite a injury angle was set up when The Blackpool Combat Club attacked Page and used a screwdriver on his eye.

Last night Page returned and attacked Big Bill who refused to cancel his match with Page.

