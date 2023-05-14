Notes on MJF, Edge, and Rey Mysterio

May 14, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

– This week’s episode of Smackdown was notable for some Superstars not having their entrances shown such as Rey Mysterio and Edge. According to a recent report from Fightful Select, these entrances were instead shared on social media as part of a new strategy to get fans tuning in. WWE’s new method of going live on social media minutes before the show is to serve as an active reminder that the show is starting.

MJF returned to Create A Pro Wrestling in Melville, NY. where he got his start in pro wrestling Saturday night, to huge cheers from the fans in attendance.

He grabbed the mic to thank CAP, as well as the fans. He then promoted his AEW World Championship Match at Double or Nothing on May 28th.

