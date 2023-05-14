Matt Hardy’s Twitter hacked, WWE schedules PLE event in September, plus Becky Lynch & Ultimo Dragon notes

– WWE will be running an international PLE event on September 2nd. No word on the name or location of the event as of yet.

– During an interview with Mark Andrews, Becky Lynch commented on what she wants to accomplish in WWE before she retires…

“I do want to win the Money in the Bank briefcase before it’s all said and done, and also wrestle Beth Phoenix. I’ve been trying to get her for years. She’s been dodging me.Every single Money in the Bank match I’ve been in, I’ve always been the second last person. We’re talking four Money in the Bank madder match, I’ve been the second last person.” (quote source: Fightful.com)

– Ultimo Dragon has been announced for TCW’s Rise of The Titans event on Saturday, May 20 at the Highline Arena in Aberdeen Township, NJ. He is scheduled to wrestle Johnny Moran and Anthony Gangone in a Triple Threat that night.

Dragon, who regularly works for Dragon Gate in Japan these days, will be making his third appearance in the United States when he works the TCW event. He worked two shows in Los Angeles during WrestleMania 39 Weekend in late March – he defeated Negro Casas at WrestleCon’s Mark Hitchcock Memorial Super Show, then the next night he teamed with Alex Shelley and current IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion Kushida for a six-man win over Tom Lawlor, Royce Isaacs and Jorel Nelson at Prestige Wrestling’s Nervous Breakdown show.

TCW’s Rise of The Titans event will also feature a special appearance by Ernest “The Cat” Miller, Simon Gotch vs. TCW Middleweight Champion Rey Calitri, Homicide vs. PJ Savage, and more. Tickets can be found at titan-championshipwrestling.com. They are $20 for advanced seats, or $30 at the door.

– Matt Hardy’s Twitter account was hacked…