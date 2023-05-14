Josh Barnett headlining Pro Wrestling NOAH show in September
Pro Wrestling NOAH has announced a big match for its September 3 show.
Josh Barnett will make his debut for the promotion when he faces co-founder of Pancrase and two-time King of Pancrase winner, Masakatsu Funaki in a martial arts match.
The event is the final night of the promotion’s N-1 Victory tournament and will take place from the Edion Arena in Osaka. Barnett vs. Funaki is the only match announced for the show thus far.
September 3rd in Osaka at the Edion Arena.
Masakatsu Funaki (4th & 6th King of Pancrase, AJPW Triple Crown, GHC National Championship)
vs
Josh Barnett (10th King of Pancrase, UFC Heavyweight Champion, Metamoris Heavyweight Champion)
