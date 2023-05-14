Josh Barnett headlining Pro Wrestling NOAH show in September

May 14, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Pro Wrestling NOAH has announced a big match for its September 3 show.

Josh Barnett will make his debut for the promotion when he faces co-founder of Pancrase and two-time King of Pancrase winner, Masakatsu Funaki in a martial arts match.

The event is the final night of the promotion’s N-1 Victory tournament and will take place from the Edion Arena in Osaka. Barnett vs. Funaki is the only match announced for the show thus far.

