Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in Fast X movie post-credit scene

TheWrap.com is reporting that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has returned to the Fast and Furious franchise and makes a cameo appearance in the post-credits scene of the Fast X movie which comes out next week.

Johnson was adamant that he would not be returning to the franchise after several behind-the-scenes issues with leading star Vin Diesel.

In late 2021, Diesel put Johnson on the spot and begged him in a video on Instagram to set aside their differences and return to the franchise to finish the story for Paul Walker. The video did not go over well with Johnson, a video which he called “manipulative” in an interview with CNN.

“Vin’s recent public post was an example of his manipulation. I didn’t like that he brought up his children in the post, as well as Paul Walker’s death. Leave them out of it. We had spoken months ago about this and came to a clear understanding,” Johnson told CNN at the time.

Johnson joined the series as Luke Hobbs in Fast Five and after a few more movies, he launched his spinoff Hobbs & Shaw, but so far only one movie was made.

Fellow former WWE champion John Cena is also part of the franchise and is featured in the latest Fast X installment again following his debut in the previous movie.