5/15/23 WWE house show results from N. Charleston, SC
– WWE Raw Women’s Title: Bianca Belair (c) defeated Asuka
– WWE IC Title: GUNTHER (c) d Johnny Gargano
– WWE U.S. Title: Austin Theory (c) vs AJ Styles : Styles wins Via DQ when Theory is caught using a low blow to Styles.
– WWE Undisputed Tag Team Title : Sami Zayn / Kevin Owens (c) defeated The Street Profits : Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins / The Imperium: Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci
And still!!! @FightOwensFight & @SamiZayn 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽@AQUICKROLLUP #WWENorthCharleston #WWESupershow #WWE pic.twitter.com/FEzOwFL77N
— Ashley Torres (@ashley_r_torres) May 14, 2023
– OMOS defeated Dolph Ziggler
– WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley defeated Tegan Nox
– Street Fight: Cody Rhodes defeated Finn Balor : After the match, Rhodes wishes the moms in attendance a Happy Mother’s Day.
source: WRESTLING BODYSLAM . COM