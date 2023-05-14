5/13/23 WWE house show results from Augusta, GA

– WWE Raw Women’s Title: Bianca Belair (c) defeated Asuka

– OMOS d Dolph Ziggler

– WWE U.S. Title: Austin Theory (c) vs AJ Styles : Styles wins Via DQ when Theory is caught using a low blow to Styles.

– WWE Undisputed Tag Team Title : Sami Zayn / Kevin Owens (c) defeated The Street Profits : Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins / The Imperium: Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci

– WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley d Tegan Nox with the Riptide.

– WWE IC Title: GUNTHER (c) defeated Johnny Gargano

– Street Fight: Cody Rhodes defeated Finn Balor

source: WRESTLING BODYSLAM . COM