5/13/23 WWE house show results from Augusta, GA
– WWE Raw Women’s Title: Bianca Belair (c) defeated Asuka
– OMOS d Dolph Ziggler
– WWE U.S. Title: Austin Theory (c) vs AJ Styles : Styles wins Via DQ when Theory is caught using a low blow to Styles.
@AJStylesOrg vs @_Theory1 during #wweaugusta #wwe
Full: https://t.co/f0Tq2ZkSyA pic.twitter.com/xUQyd6mUPg
— The Vlog Warriors (@TheVlogWarriors) May 14, 2023
– WWE Undisputed Tag Team Title : Sami Zayn / Kevin Owens (c) defeated The Street Profits : Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins / The Imperium: Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci
The street profits and Imperium #wweaugusta pic.twitter.com/MCAG1shQeE
— Chris (@Jetstorm) May 14, 2023
– WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley d Tegan Nox with the Riptide.
– WWE IC Title: GUNTHER (c) defeated Johnny Gargano
– Street Fight: Cody Rhodes defeated Finn Balor
source: WRESTLING BODYSLAM . COM