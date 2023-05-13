Update on next week’s Smackdown

LA Knight and Rick Boogs are set to team up on next week’s WWE SmackDown.

As seen in the video below from The SmackDown LowDown, Knight interrupted Megan Morant’s interview with The Street Profits, and bragged about how he could defeat them regardless of who his partner was. Knight called Boogs over and it was announced that they will team up to face Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins next Friday night.

Below is the related clip, along with the updated card for next week’s SmackDown from the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina:

* LA Knight and Rick Boogs vs. The Street Profits

* Grayson Waller debuts The Grayson Waller Effect on SmackDown with guest AJ Styles

* Pretty Deadly’s Kit Wilson and Elton Prince debut on SmackDown vs. Ridge Holland and Butch of The Brawling Brutes

* The Usos vs. The LWO’s Santos Escobar and 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa come face-to-face with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn ahead of Night of Champions title match