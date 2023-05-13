Top WWE execs to receive $169 million in compensation following Endeavor deal

In new filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, WWE revealed what sum its top executives will receive as a compensation once the Endeavor takeover is complete.

Chief Human Resources Officer Suzette Ramirez-Carr will get a cool $3,356,150.

WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon, who will be the new Chairman of the Board of the new merged WWE/UFC company, will receive $16,027,770.

Chief Financial Officer Frank Riddick III is one of four individuals who will get a larger sum than Vince McMahon and will get $20,117,225.

Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque will get an additional $25,625,995 in his bank account. Levesque will continue in his role following the merger.

Chief Global Television Production and Executive Producer Kevin Dunn will receive $31,880,058 and hopefully less camera shakes moving forward.

The biggest winner by far is Chief Executive Officer Nick Khan. Khan will get a whopping $72,023,451 once the merger is complete. Khan will be WWE President once the Endeavor move is done as Ari Emanuel will serve as CEO.

Stephanie McMahon, the former co-CEO and Chairwoman who quit the company and resigned from her board position following her father’s return, will get absolutely nothing.

The SEC filing states that McMahon “is not a current employee of WWE. She does not hold any outstanding WWE equity awards and is no longer party to arrangements pursuant to which she could receive cash or severance payments and benefits in connection with the Transactions, including the merger.”

If any of the executives mentioned are terminated, Vince McMahon and Nick Khan will receive 2x the base salary, Levesque and Riddick will get 1.5x of the base of their salary, and Ramirez-Carr will receive 1x of the base salary. Dunn is entitled to receive 12 months of base salary continuation.