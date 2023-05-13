Notes on CM Punk and Tony Deppen

– Former ROH World Television Champion Tony Deppen to undergo surgery for broken arm. The injury happened during a GCW match against Zack Sabre Jr. Thursday night. He is expected to be out 2-3 months.

– During an interview with Maggie and Perloff, AEW President Tony Khan was asked about the reports of CM Punk returning to the company on June 21st in Chicago, IL and here was Khan’s response…

“I can’t comment on that, but I do think it’s very exciting running a lot of big events. Chicago has been one of the best cities for AEW for a long time and I’m very excited to be back there. It’s a home city to me, personally, growing up in Illinois and spending most of my life there until my dad got involved in the NFL. It’ll be great to be back in Chicago for AEW.”

When asked if he learned anything from the All Out 2022 incident between Punk and The Elite, Khan said the following…

“I can’t really comment. I haven’t talked about that particular situation since it happened, specifically. In the time since, AEW has continued to hit new heights and grow and I have a lot of respect for all the people you just said as professional wrestlers and we have a great company going right now. With a big announcement coming next week, we’ve been able to sustain and continue to develop as a wrestling company.”

