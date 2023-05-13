News for Monday’s WWE Raw

WWE has announced top matches and segments for Monday’s RAW from Greensboro, North Carolina.

It was previously announced that WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER will make his official debut as a red brand Superstar on Monday. WWE has now announced that in addition to GUNTHER’s arrival, RAW will feature a Battle Royal to determine the new #1 contender to his Intercontinental Title. The next challenger will face the leader of Imperium with the title on the line at WWE Night of Champions on Saturday, May 27.

WWE has also announced Becky Lynch for RAW. She will address her adversary and what went down last week when Lynch returned.

While WWE announced Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar for Night of Champions, WWE has announced that Rhodes will respond to Lesnar’s Night of Champions challenge on RAW. The official segment preview even wonders if Rhodes will accept the challenge. For what it’s worth, the official RAW preview says Rhodes will respond to the challenge and possibly accept, while the official RAW promo says Rhodes will respond to “the brutal wrath of The Beast” and respond to “Brock Lesnar’s vicious attack” on Monday. A stipulation has been rumored for Lesnar vs. Rhodes II, perhaps a Street Fight, so it’s possible that this segment is where the stip will be set up.

Here is the updated card announced for Monday’s RAW from the Greensboro Coliseum-

* Cody Rhodes will respond to Brock Lesnar’s WWE Night of Champions challenge

* Becky Lynch will address WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. The Miz

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defend against Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville

* WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER makes official debut as a RAW Superstar

* Battle Royal to determine the new #1 contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER for Night of Champions