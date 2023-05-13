Maxxine Dupri on working with Otis: “Working with Otis is amazing”

Maxxine Dupri is enjoying her time working with Otis, and says she plans to get him straight to the top of WWE. The Maximum Male Models mastermind appeared on WWE Die Woche and spoke about her work with the Alpha Academy member. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On working with Otis:

“Working with Otis is amazing. He has the it factor and that’s what I keep talking about. You can see it. It exudes out of him. I think he’s so talented. He has so many star qualities and I just think that with our continued partnership, he’s going straight to the top, especially with this new championship on Raw.”

On Otis’ loss to Mustafa Ali:

“I feel like there’s a time and a place for that extra stardom. We know that he has [the Caterpillar]. In that moment, he needed to squash [his opponent] and get that win. There’s going to be a different time where he gets to show off his gorgeous body and beautiful talents. And I’m just saying, if he had immediately listened to me, that match would have ended differently.”