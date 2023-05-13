All In with nearly 66,000 tickets distributed, smashing all expectations

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer is reporting that AEW has so far sold 62,000 tickets for the upcoming All In show at Wembley Stadium for a gate of $7.9 million.

That figure pretty much smashes all expectations the company had for the show and will make All In one of the most-attended wrestling shows in history. All In has already surpassed many WWE stadium events in terms of gate and tickets sold and with three months to go, it has a chance of going for more records.

Meltzer also adds that with comp tickets distributed, the total number of tickets out is at 65,854 and Wembley Stadium is configured to welcome 74,000 fans.

The 74,000 setup can be easily expanded if tickets continue to sell at a fast pace. Judging by the seating chart, AEW will not have a large set and sacrificed that for having additional seats. Wembley can seat over 90,000 fans in a football setting and even more with seats added on the floor.