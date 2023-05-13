-AEW Rampage Results 5/14/23

Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

The show kicks off with some trios action.

-The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn vs. The Butcher, The Blade, and Kip Sabian

Max Caster’s rap: Butcher’s mustache is worse than Vince McMahon’s.

Bowens and Sabian start the match and exchange strikes until Bowens hits a rough ryder. The Blade tags in and so does Max Caster. Caster delivers a big body slam and tags in Bowens for scissor me timbers on The Blade.

The Butcher tags in knocks Billy Gunn off the apron and tosses Bowens out of the ring. Butcher, Blade and Sabian mock the “scissors me” gimmick. Sabian levels Bowens with a moonsault out of the ring and to the floor.

Bowens tries to get around Butcher to make the tag but he’s just too big and powerful. Blade and Butcher hit a double team sidewalk slam/leg drop combo on Bowens. Sabian works over Bowens in the center of the ring with several submission holds and eventually throws Bowens in his corner.

Sabian hits a cannonball in the corner and Butcher hits a choke slam backbreaker. Blade tags in but gets caught coming off the middle rope with an elbow and Bowens makes the tag to Billy Gunn.

Gunn cleans house and goes for a Famasser, But her blocks it, but Gunn comes back with a big power slam. Blade drops Gunn with a right hand. Caster drops Blade and Sabian goes after Caster.

Caster drills Sabian with a flap jack and Gunn follows up with a Famasser but Blade breaks up the near fall. Gunn tags Caster who rocks Blade with a super kick. Sabin runs in walks right into an Arrival from Bowens and Mic Drop from Caster.

Winners: The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn

QTV Segment: QT Marshall brags about AEW selling 60,000 tickets for their upcoming Wembley Stadium show. Aaron Solow says he heard Wembley on seats 8,000. Harley corrects the crew that she’s not British but Australian.

They roll to an interview with Powerhouse Hobbs. Hobbs is reading the Book of Hobbs as Harley asks him what’s next. Hobbs says everyone has a story, but it doesn’t matter how many pages that story is, but who’s holding the pen.

–Toni Storm w/ Saraya and Ruby Soho vs. Allysin Kay

Kay got a nice reaction during the intro from her hometown crowd. Storm jumped her at the bell, but Kay fought back and stomped her out in the corner.

Saraya grabbed Kay’s boot, allowing Storm to pull her down to the canvas by her hair. Soho and Saraya land several cheap shots.

Storm shoves Kay into the ringside barricade and face first into the steel post. Kay is thrown back into the ring and covered for a two count.

Kay comes back with a stun gun, swinging neck breaker and big lariat for two. Storm catches Kay coming in with a tornado DDT. Kay reverse Storm Zero but Soho distracts the ref to prevent the pin. Storm hits a German suplex, hits the running hip attack and Storm Zero for the pin.

Kay gets the Outcast green spray paint treatment for her troubles.

Winner: Toni Storm

The Gunn’s have a backstage interview claiming that every tag team that lost the titles got a rematch except for them. Ethan Page interrupts and says he needs his friends right now. The Gunn’s decide to hear him out to end the segment.

-Action Andretti vs. Kyle Fletcher

Fletcher is one half of the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions and NJPW Strong Tag Team Champions with Mark Davis (Aussie Open).

Andretti came to the ring with Darius Martin of Top Flight. Jim Ross says Andretti is living off his upset win over Chris Jericho and needs to do more if he wants to standout long term.

Lock up with Fletcher backing Andretti into the corner. Fletcher lets him go and backs off with a big smile on his face. Fletcher gains control of the chain wrestling exchange and kicks Andretti in the ribs.

Andretti comes back with a hurricanrana, drop kick and a tornillo off the bottom rope for a two count. Fletcher sends Andretti to the apron where he wipes him out with a brutal looking leg lariat. On the floor, Fletcher sends Andretti crashing into the ringside barricade. Fletcher gets in Martins face for a bit and tosses Andretti back into the ring.

Fletcher takes a few chops from Andretti with no effect and delivers a vicious body slam. Fletcher whips Andretti into the ropes and connects with a running back elbow for a two count.

We’re back from the commercial break. Andretti slips out of a body slam attempt and goes for one of his own, but Fletcher slips out and throws Andretti with a half and half, but Andretti lands on his feet and catches Fletcher with a big body slam of his own.

Andretti clotheslines Fletcher out of the ring and hits a running dive. Back in the ring, Andretti goes for a split moonsault but loses his balance with the landing as he saw Fletcher move and gets a running big boot for his trouble.

Fletcher follows up with a brainbuster and a close near fall. Andretti hits an enzugiri, suplexplex and a springboard 450 splash for a two count. Andretti hit a round house kick but Fletcher followed Andretti into the ropes and two running kicks. Fletcher delivers a spinning tombstone to score the pin.

Winner: Kyle Fletcher

Video recap of the Omega/Moxley cage match from Dynamite.

Tony Schiavone is in the ring for an interview with Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy and Brother Zay aka Isiah Kassidy. The three talk about last weeks Firm Deletion match and how all of the contracts with The Firm are deleted.

Jeff Hardy says now that he’s back, The Hardy’s can get back to their final run together and win the AEW Tag Team Titles. The Gunns come out and object to their claim for a title match. The Gunns claim they are the best brother tag team in AEW and that the Hardy’s will never touch the titles as long as they are in the company.

The Gunn’s say Ethan Page still wants to beat Matt’s ass. Matt says he never wants to see Ethan page again. Matt proposes a match and that if the Hardy’s win, they reverse things and gain control of Ethan Page’s contract. The Gunn’s talk it over and Jeff says “Matt, you need to stop with this contract stuff. Matt says he promises it is the last time. The Gunn’s accept on behalf of Page, tell the Hardy’s to “Suck it” and The Hardy’s reply with the threat of deletion they gets the fans pumped.

-Mark Henry’s MAIN EVENT PROMO

Swerve Strickland says Keith Lee took out his two previous associates and he had to work hard to ensure the Mogul’s and The Embassy to join forces. Evil Uno jokingly asks the Mogul Embassy to join the Dark Order because they look good in purple??? Prince Nana says they will bankrupt the Dark Order.

-Matches announced for the 5/17 Dynamite:

*Jungle Boy vs. RUSH

*Jamie Hayter, Britt Baker, & Hikaru Shida vs. The Outcasts

*Interview with Don Callis

*Sammy Guevara in action

*Chris Jericho vs. Roderick Strong in a Falls Count Anywhere Match – Adam Cole and J.A.S. are banned from the building.

-ROH Six Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage & Swerve Strickland vs. The Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds & John Silver

Swerve and Reynolds kick things off with a nice exchange of maneuvers with neither man getting the advantage. Cage tags in and so does John Silver.

Silver challenges Cage to a pose down. Cage accepts but kicks Silver in the stomach when the fans cheer for him. Silver takes down Cage with a tijeras but Cage surprises Silver by matching his agility and hits a tijeras of his own. Silver turns the surprises around on Cage by catching him off the ropes, holds him for a bit and hits the world strongest slam for a two count.

Silver gets caught with a low bridge from Swerve that sends him to the floor. Swerve connects with a boot to the face and throws him in the ring and tags in as he works over Silver in the corner with various strikes. Swerve comes off the middle rope with back elbow to the back of Silver’s neck.

Cage tags in and delivers some shoulder thrusts in the corner. Cage runs into a boot from Silver but lifts him up for a fall away slam but gets in a few biceps curls before tossing Silver.

Swerve tags in and applies a chin lock. Silver gets out but gets cut off by Swerve who tags Cage back in. Cage and Silver exchange some spin kicks until Silver delivers a nice vertical suplex.

Silver makes the tag and Reynolds comes in like a house of fire on Swerve. Reynolds hits Cage with a baseball slide drop kick. Reynolds hits Swerve hits a tiger driver and a piledriver for a near fall. Swerve gets perched on the top rope, which brings Prince Nana on the apron for the distraction. Swerve pushes Reynolds off the top, goes for the double stomp but Reynolds moves out of the way.

Reynolds and Silver hit a double team sequence with Cage breaking up the pin by grabbing Reynolds leg and pulling him into the steel post. Cage goes for a powerbomb but Reynolds reverses it into an inside cradle for a two count. Cage and Swerve hit a double team cutter for a two count. Nana grabs the leg of Silver who gets a big boot in the face. Cage hits the drill claw on Reynolds for the win.

The Gates of Agony comes into the ring and take out Evil Uno post match. As the Mogul Embassy looked to do more damage, Dustin Rhodes and Keith Lee ran them off to end the show.

Winners: Swerve Strickland & Brian Cage