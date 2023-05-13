5/13/23 WWE NXT house show results from Sebring, FL
Billy Rouse shared:
NXT LIVE! MAY 13, 2023
From the Alan Jay Arena in Sebring, FL
PRESHOW Q&A AND AUTOGRAPH SIGNING: Mark & Joe Coffey and Wolfgang of Gallus
NOTE: The P.A. was a bit garbled, so there was one competitor in the battle royal I didn’t hear their name. If anyone from tonight’s crowd sees this, please leave that name in the comments.
LIVE EVENT CARD
NXT BATTLE ROYAL For a North American Championship Match in the main event
Edris Enofé, Malik Blade, ?, Antione Frazier, Suave, Daniel McArthur, Lucien Price & Bronco Nima, Luca Crusifino, Myles Borne & Brooks Jensen
Winner: Luca Crusifino
Sarah Baer lost to Wendy Choo
Tavion Heights lost to Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo
Joe Gacy submitted Tiller Bucktrot
Boa & Dante Chen defeated Skylor Clinton & Kale Dixon
Stevie Turner lost to Katana Chance
MIXED MATCH CHALLENGE
Tatum Paxley & Javier Bernal lost to Trick Williams & Lash Legend
INTERMISSION
Gallus defeated The Bayou Boys & Nathan Frazer
Dragon Lee defeated Oro Mensah
Fallon Henley w/Brooks Jensen VS Tiffany Stratton
NORTH AMERICAN TITLE
Luca Crusifino lost to Wes Lee