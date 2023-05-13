5/13/23 WWE NXT house show results from Sebring, FL

Billy Rouse shared:

NXT LIVE! MAY 13, 2023

From the Alan Jay Arena in Sebring, FL

PRESHOW Q&A AND AUTOGRAPH SIGNING: Mark & Joe Coffey and Wolfgang of Gallus

NOTE: The P.A. was a bit garbled, so there was one competitor in the battle royal I didn’t hear their name. If anyone from tonight’s crowd sees this, please leave that name in the comments.

LIVE EVENT CARD

NXT BATTLE ROYAL For a North American Championship Match in the main event

Edris Enofé, Malik Blade, ?, Antione Frazier, Suave, Daniel McArthur, Lucien Price & Bronco Nima, Luca Crusifino, Myles Borne & Brooks Jensen

Winner: Luca Crusifino

Sarah Baer lost to Wendy Choo

Tavion Heights lost to Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo

Joe Gacy submitted Tiller Bucktrot

Boa & Dante Chen defeated Skylor Clinton & Kale Dixon

Stevie Turner lost to Katana Chance

MIXED MATCH CHALLENGE

Tatum Paxley & Javier Bernal lost to Trick Williams & Lash Legend

INTERMISSION

Gallus defeated The Bayou Boys & Nathan Frazer

Dragon Lee defeated Oro Mensah

Fallon Henley w/Brooks Jensen VS Tiffany Stratton

NORTH AMERICAN TITLE

Luca Crusifino lost to Wes Lee