5/13/23 AEW house show results from Salem, VA

May 13, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: @AEW

– FTW Title : HOOK (c) d Ethan Page

– Colten and Austin Gunn d Brock Anderson and Brian Pillman, Jr : Pillman took the pinfall.

– Toni Storm defeated Skye Blue

– Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin defeated Powerhouse Hobbs and QT Mar-SHALL: Mar-SHALL took the pinfall. After the match, Cassidy and Allin invite a few young fans into the ring for hugs and celebration.

– Tony Khan joins Tony Schiavone in the ring to thank the fans for attending tonight, and to open the second half of tonight’s program.

– ROH Champion Claudio Castagnoli defeated Christopher Daniels

– NT Title: Wardlow (c) ( w/ Arn Anderson ) defeated Lee Moriarty

– NO DQ: Hangman Adam Page defeated BIG Bill

