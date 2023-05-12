Updated lineup for Impact Under Siege, Subculture to debut

Impact has announced that former NXT UK stars Subculture will challenge Ace Austin & Chris Bey for the World Tag Team Championship at Under Siege. Subculture is made up of Mark Andrews, Flash Morgan Webster & Dani Luna. Andrews will be returning to Impact after being gone since 2016. Subculture and other NXT UK wrestlers were cut by WWE in August 2022.

Nick Aldis vs. Kenny King was also announced for Under Siege this week.

Impact’s Under Siege PPV is scheduled for Friday 5/26 at the Western Fair District Agriplex in London, Ontario, Canada. Here is the updated lineup-

–Impact World Tag Team Championship Match: Ace Austin & Chris Bey vs. Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster w/ Dani Luna

–Singles Match: Nick Aldis vs. Kenny King

–Trios Match: Deaner, Kon & Angels vs. Sami Callihan and two partners of his choosing

–Open Contract Match: Trinity vs. TBA

–#1 Contender’s Six-Way: Frankie Kazarian vs. Moose vs. Yuya Uemura vs. Alex Shelley vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Eddie Edwards

–X Division Championship Match: Trey Miguel (C) vs. Chris Sabin

–Last Chance Knockouts Championship Match: Deonna Purrazzo (C) vs. Jordynne Grace

–Impact World Championship No DQ Match: Steve Maclin (C) vs. PCO