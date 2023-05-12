Titans President and CEO says WWE has committed WrestleMania to Nashville in 2027

Tennessee Titans President and CEO Burke Nihill said that WWE has committed to have WrestleMania in Nashville in 2027 to open up the brand new stadium. Nihill made the statement while appearing on 3HL 104.5 The Zone.

“I mean, we just know these folks well. There’s been a shift in how they do them over the last ten years,” Nihill said. “It used to be that they were looking for just a really good, whatever the event is they were doing, and now these are week-long festivals or whatever they are, so it’s great for the community.”

Nihill said that the community will get to experience it whether or not they have a ticket and WWE will create a lot of jobs and a lot of economic benefits that come with having WrestleMania coming to town.

“WrestleMania isn’t hypothetical, by the way. WrestleMania has already committed to 2027,” he added.

Late last year, the Nashville Tennessean newspaper reported that WWE has promised Butch Spyridon, the CEO of Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp, that if the $2.1 billion stadium is built in time, they will award them WrestleMania 43.