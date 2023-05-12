Seth Rollins and The Miz featured in NFL schedule release videos

May 12, 2023 - by Colin Vassallo

Photo Credit: WWE

Both Seth Rollins and The Miz were featured in the schedule release videos for the NFL’s Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns respectively.

Rollins was in the video working a counter in a sandwich shop, taking orders from customers. Joining Rollins were current and former Bears players.

Meanwhile, The Miz played the role of a color commentator in the schedule video of the Browns, which featured an animated wrestling theme. The Miz was joined by Cleveland Browns broadcaster Nathan Zegura on commentary.

Both Rollins and Miz are huge football fans and have often appeared at NFL games for the teams they support.

