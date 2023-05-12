Brian Kendrick helped prepare Bad Bunny for Backlash match

During an appearance on the Hitting The Turnbuckle podcast, former WWE star Brian Kendrick commented on his role in helping Bad Bunny prepare for the Backlash match against Damian Priest…

“Ronda Rousey came to me for training, and then this Backlash stuff. It was for the Bad Bunny and Damian Priest match. The company brought me in, but it was because a few years back [Wrestlemania 37] when they had their tag match, I worked with them. I think because of the comfort level we had built with Bunny and they requested me to come back for that too. Went to Puerto Rico.”

“I know Bunny put in a lot of training, he was training for months. I thought the match was awesome.”

(quotes source: WrestlingNews.co)