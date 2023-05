Episode six of season one of AEW: All Access, which served as the season finale, drew 336,000 viewers, up 28,000 viewers from last week’s broadcast. The show did a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demo, up 0.03 from episode five and placed #21 in the top 50 cable chart for the night. This was the most-watched episode of All Access this season.

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)