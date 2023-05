5/12/23 WWE NXT house show results from Davenport, FL

– Ivy Nile ( with the Creed Brothers ) defeated Lola Vice ( w/ Bronco Nima and Lucien Price)

– Tank Ledger and Hank Walker defeated Rickssen Opont and ——

– Oba Femi defeated Myles Borne

– Kiana James defeated Brooklyn Barlow

– Joe Coffey ( w/ Gallus ) defeated Charlie Dempsey

– Trick Williams defeated DIJAK

– Brutus and Julius Creed ( w/ Ivy Nile ) defeated Bronco Nima and Lucien Price ( w/ Lola Vice )

– Noam Dar defeated Duke Hudson

Noam Dar has graced us with his Presence here at #NXTDavenport pic.twitter.com/sZG68rGESw — Colin Reeves (@ColinReeves42) May 13, 2023

– Kelani Jordan and Thea Hail defeated Cora Jade and Harleigh White

– NXT Tag Team Titles : Gallus (c) d Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs ( w/ Fallon Henley )

