5/12/23 AEW house show results from Corbin, KY

May 12, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

– FTW Title : HOOK (c) defeated Ethan Page

– Christopher Daniels and Shawn Spears d The Boys ( Dalton Castle was not in attendance. )

– Toni Storm d Billie Starkz ( Saraya and Ruby Soho were not in attendance. )

– Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin d Big Bill and Lee Moriarty : Cassidy pinned Moriarty.

– Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Pat Buck

– ROH Champion Claudio Castagnoli defeated Brian Pillman, Jr.

– AEW Tag Team Titles: FTR : Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood (c) defeaeted Colten and Austin Gunn

source: Wrestling Bodyslam.Com

