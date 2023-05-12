5/12/23 AEW house show results from Corbin, KY
A great night of action at #AEWHouseRules in Corbin, KY! pic.twitter.com/8IOTeYJTbo
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 13, 2023
We are underway with tonight’s #AEWHouseRules Rules event in Corbin, Kentucky. pic.twitter.com/PWnuBSUIZh
— Bobby Cruise (@realBobbyCruise) May 12, 2023
– FTW Title : HOOK (c) defeated Ethan Page
– Christopher Daniels and Shawn Spears d The Boys ( Dalton Castle was not in attendance. )
– Toni Storm d Billie Starkz ( Saraya and Ruby Soho were not in attendance. )
– Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin d Big Bill and Lee Moriarty : Cassidy pinned Moriarty.
– Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Pat Buck
– ROH Champion Claudio Castagnoli defeated Brian Pillman, Jr.
– AEW Tag Team Titles: FTR : Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood (c) defeaeted Colten and Austin Gunn
source: Wrestling Bodyslam.Com