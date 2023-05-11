Will Ospreay reportedly scheduled for All In

A new report from Wrestling Observer Radio notes that Will Ospreay is booked to work the AEW All In pay-per-view on Sunday, August 27 from Wembley Stadium in London, England.

There’s no word yet on who Ospreay will face at All In, but as of a few days ago he was booked. The third-ever singles match between Ospreay and IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega is rumored to take place this year.

Ospreay is scheduled to face NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi at NJPW Resurgence on May 21, with the winner advancing to a match against Lance Archer at NJPW Dominion on June 4. The winner of the Dominion match will be named the new #1 contender to Omega for a shot at the IWGP United States Heavyweight Title. The title match has been rumored for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on June 25, but not confirmed.

Ospreay recently spoke with DAZN and commented on possibly working All In.

“It’s 45 minutes away from where I live,” he said. “I have no expectations to be on that show because I don’t work for the company, and it should be an AEW presented show. It’s because I’ve worked there a little bit and I continue to have a good relationship with Tony [Khan]. I do think that if you want the best chance of selling that place out, you need to have your finger in every single pie. This needs to be the biggest variety show of all time. If there is a spot, I’d forever be grateful to walk down Wembley Stadium and I’d find a way of sneaking my parents into the stadium. It would mean a lot but I also understand I don’t work there. If there is an opportunity, then I’ll take it with both hands.”