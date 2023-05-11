What happened after AEW Dynamite, dark matches

May 11, 2023 - by Staff

– AEW held two dark matches during Wednesday’s Dynamite taping from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. The first match saw Skye Blue and Willow Nightingale defeat Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose when Nightingale pinned Shafir. The second dark match saw Ethan Page and Preston Vance defeat QT Marshall and Aaron Solo when Vance pinned Solo.

– The violent main event of Wednesday’s Dynamite saw Jon Moxley defeat Kenny Omega, thanks to Don Callis turning on Omega with a screwdriver shot to the head while Omega was going for the win. The match included weapons, blood, appearances by The Young Bucks and The Blackpool Combat Club, and a V-Trigger that broke the cage. The big turn saw Callis hit Omega with a screwdriver, which allowed Moxley to get the pin. Callis went for another screwdriver shot but chose to yell in Omega’s face and kiss him on the forehead instead as fans booed.

As seen below, AEW released post-show footage of Alex Marvez trying to get comments from Callis. Callis, who was on the phone with someone, just stormed right past Marvez and went to his car. AEW also released footage of The Young Bucks helping Omega to the back. The clip opens with Omega yelling for Callis. Omega then wondered who he can trust.

“If I can’t trust The Bucks, if I can’t trust my family… who can I trust? Who can I trust?,” Omega asked.

