Trish Stratus shares her thoughts on the state of women’s wrestling

During an appearance on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus commented on the state of women’s wrestling in 2023…

“I think there’s always room for improvement in any industry, right? There really is. I mean, I think it’s great. I’m very happy to see where the women fit into the grand scheme. I think we are represented well. Honestly, still come to be able to come into this landscape and see how I can adapt to it has been fun, and no, I think it’s gonna be ever-changing. I mean, the thing about wrestling is it’s always changing. It’s an ever-changing business and industry. So you know, we can have this interview again in another five years [and] we’ll notice these things have been different or shifted.”

“I always look at it, like I don’t want you to look at it as ‘a women’s match,’ I want you to look at it as like this storyline should culminate to this match, to this WrestleMania moment. I feel like a lot of it is all about our story and our characters and taking our fans on a journey to get them to a certain point. I don’t think it depends on like the, ‘Let’s make sure we get the token women’s match,’ I don’t want to be the token women’s match, I want to be viewed as like, ‘I want my match, regardless of our gender to be the match that because of the storyline, because of the characters, because of the interest, and because they know what the fans want.’ So it is an interesting take on it, right? It’s not guaranteed, but it’s also like, it’s not guaranteed that Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn would be in the main event, but because of their storyline, hard work, and commitment to their story and characters. That’s what brought them to the dance. You know what I mean?”

(quotes source: Robert DeFelice)