Tony Khan promises one of the most important announcements ever in AEW history

Another major announcement is being hyped up for next week’s Dynamite on TBS and this time it will be major.

Tony Khan made an appearance on Dynamite last night and said that with the talent they have, AEW can produce even more television. He added that AEW and TNT will make a huge announcement next week and said that the show will also follow up on “one of the most important announcements ever in the history of AEW.”

Warner Bros. Discovery and AEW will announce their new television deal next Wednesday during the upfronts in New York as well as the launch of the AEW Collision show which will start airing on Saturday nights in June. Collision will air on TNT rather than TBS.