“Superstar” Billy Graham Undergoes Emergency Surgery

‘Superstar’ Billy Graham continues to battle health issues and will be undergoing emergency surgery tomorrow.

On Wednesday, Graham’s wife Valerie Coleman once again took to Facebook to announce that the WWE Hall of Famer would be undergoing emergency surgery tomorrow afternoon. She wrote,

“Prayer warriors …..new update

Wayne will be having emergency surgery tomorrow. Still in ICU fighting the infection and organ failure. They did a nuclear test today that showed infection in the left hip and they said if we want to try and save his life they will have to go in and remove all of the old hardware and clean out the bone and surrounding tissue….it’s very extensive and you can imagine the risk involved.

It will be sometime in the midafternoon.

I see the hand of God in this and that’s where I’m putting my hope.”