Spoilers: AEW Rampage tapings for Saturday

AEW Rampage will air on Saturday this week due to the NHL on TNT on Friday. Below are spoilers for the episode, taped tonight in Detroit-

* The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn defeated Kip Sabian, The Butcher and The Blade. Max Caster’s rap included a reference to Vince McMahon’s mustache. Caster got the pin on Sabian with the Mic Drop

* The Gunns came out and made it known they want a rematch from AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR. Ethan Page interrupted and invited them to have a talk

* Toni Storm defeated hometown star Allysin Kay. Storm passed on a handshake and kicked Kay with a cheap shot to start. Saraya was spray-painting people, including fans

* IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team and NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champion Kyle Fletcher defeated Action Andretti

* The Hardys came to the ring with Isiah Kassidy for an interview with Tony Schiavone about winning The Firm Deletion Match. Jeff Hardy talked about possibly going for FTR’s AEW World Tag Team Titles, but The Gunns interrupted to object. The Gunns have now aligned with Ethan Page to help take out The Hardys. Matt Hardy says he’s spent months trying to get away from Page and wants nothing else to do with him. Matt suggests a match and if they win, The Hardys get control of Page’s contract. The Gunns accept on behalf of Page. The Gunns then knock The Hardys, taking the title of the best brother tag team in AEW. The Gunns promise The Hardys will never see gold in AEW, and Matt promises to delete The Gunns

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage and Swerve Strickland of Mogul Affiliates defeated The Dark Order’s John Silver and Alex Reynolds. Cage and Swerve pinned both opponents at the same time