ROH talent working without full time contracts, Brett Favre drops lawsuit against Pat McAfee

– Shane Taylor and some other members of the Ring of Honor roster are working without full-time contracts with the company, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that Taylor, Rhett Titus, Cheeseburger, and LSG are among those members of the ROH roster who are working as free agents.

Taylor has been a regular on ROH TV and has picked up some wins, and has not appeared regularly with other promotions. He appeared on AEW TV most recently in late January on an episode of AEW Dark.

– Brett Favre says he is no longer suing Pat McAfee for defamation

“I am pleased to report that based solely on me again clarifying these points now, with no settlement paid, Bret is withdrawing his suit against me. I would much rather talk about sports than lawsuits. So I’m glad we have all of this behind us. We now move on.” – Pat McAfee

Bret Favre claimed that (Pat McAfee show) defamed him when talking about his alleged role in a welfare funds scandal in Mississippi, back in January.